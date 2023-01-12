Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast near Boone Elementary School at around 11:56 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man stabbed in his upper torso, according to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOP
With 1 in custody, police still seeking others in Metrobus shooting that hurt 2 kids
A child who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday says it happened when he was stepping off a Metrobus with his grandmother in D.C.’s Brightwood neighborhood to escape a fight, according to court documents. Police said a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl had injuries that were not life-threatening...
Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound
WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Bay Net
Brother Charged After Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing In P.G. County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a domestic-related stabbing in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The victim is 43-year-old Tiron Tyler of District Heights. His brother, 55-year-old Antonio Ward of District Heights, is in custody in connection with the incident.
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.
LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. When...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police
WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade Situation at Southeast Apartment
A possible homicide suspect was arrested after a barricade situation and fire at an apartment building in Southeast D.C., law enforcement sources say. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for a suspect in a murder that took place around 37th Place on Sunday evening. While they...
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
fox5dc.com
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTOP
Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.
A man delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night. Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. Police said...
Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 4