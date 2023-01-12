Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
A little ice early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
13 WHAM
Rochester looking to bring 24/7 public restrooms to downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester's growing downtown community will soon have a new place to "go." A new set of 24/7 public restrooms are being planned to go downtown. Currently, there is no overnight restroom access in the city of Rochester, but soon that may change. Earlier Saturday afternoon, local...
13 WHAM
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making spirits bright for veteran families
Ontario County, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Ontario Women's Republican Club. They brightened the lives of three veterans' families this holiday season, with donations of presents, gift cards, and groceries. It was all made possible through various fundraising events held throughout the year. The women expressed...
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
13 WHAM
Bill Gray's Iceplex hosts Empire State Cup Tournament
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Annual Empire State Cup youth hockey tournament took place this weekend at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. The tournament brought in over 2,000 ice hockey players and family members into Monroe County. 68 teams completed in the three-day event representing several states and even the province...
13 WHAM
Burglars ransack Tryon City Tavern in Rochester overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are searching for suspects after a restaurant on the city's east side was burglarized early Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m., RPD responded to the Tryon City Tavern on E. Main Street for a report of glass broken at the location. Officers say they found evidence...
13 WHAM
Fox Cocktail Lounge with Liba Spirits
Rochester, NY — For many the start of the year is about self improvement or even committing to a dry January. However, if you are more interested on having a good time or indulging yourself more then look no further. Liba Spirits is a Nomadic distillery brand that prides...
13 WHAM
Authorities arrest 'high risk' individual on Hudson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a "high risk" person was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. Deputies say the department's SWAT team carried out the arrest peacefully around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and there is no longer any danger to the community.
13 WHAM
Hamlin's cardiac arrest motivates heart safety legislation
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — When a heart stops, new laws could help keep it going. Heart health and safety has been a non-stop topic since Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest at a game earlier this month. The incident motivated Assemblyman Angelo Santabarara (D) to...
13 WHAM
'We are fighting for the soul of our nation': Rochester celebrates MLK Day
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held the first in-person MLK Day Community Celebration in three years Monday morning at the Eastman Theatre. The theme of the event was "The Dream is Not Dead: Democracy is Alive." U.S. Ambassador At-Large Suzan Johnson Cook, goddaughter...
13 WHAM
Police investigating hit-and-run in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Police are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road. A vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Westside Family YMCA around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle, which appeared to be a light-colored SUV, was heading north from Buffalo Road toward Route...
13 WHAM
MLK event aims to promote peace and leadership among Rochester's youth
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of kids filled the seats at Save Rochester's youth summit Monday. The event aimed to promote peace and leadership — a dream Martin Luther King Jr. once had. "Today is so important to keep Dr. King's legacy alive, especially for the younger generation who...
13 WHAM
Lollypop Farm: Dog removed from residence on Iroquois Street
Rochester, N.Y. — In a statement on Facebook, Lollypop farm thanked their community for their concern for a dog that was removed from a residence on Iroquois Street on Saturday. They continued on in the statement saying that the dog is now at their shelter receiving veterinary care, and...
13 WHAM
Police investigating armed robbery at The Source in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report of a robbery at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the store around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Police on scene said a male suspect showed a gun and stole an unknown amount of merchandise...
13 WHAM
Nazareth hosts MLK Day commemoration; group of students and staff make civil rights trip
Pittsford, N.Y. - Students at Nazareth College are going the extra mile to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the holiday that celebrates the civil rights leader's birthday, the school holds a public program where guest speakers talk about MLK and the importance of his work in today's world.
13 WHAM
Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in the Town of Huron
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run collision on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. it was reported that there was a person laying in the roadway that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The victim was...
13 WHAM
Teen employee dies after shooting inside Burger King in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting inside a Burger King in the City of Rochester on Saturday night. Rochester Police say they responded to the location on Lyell Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once there, officers found the...
13 WHAM
Troopers arrest 15-year-old driving stolen vehicle following brief pursuit
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - New York State Police arrested a teen following a brief chase Monday afternoon. Troopers attempted to stop someone driving a stolen vehicle in Rochester around 3:15 p.m. The driver took off, eventually crashing on Avenue A near Gladys Street. That driver, a 15-year-old,...
13 WHAM
Keeping Your New Years Resolution with Compass Cycle
Rochester, NY — If you are looking to get in shape this new year or even just get a bit more active, Compass Cycle and Flow is the place for you!. With a wide range of different classes, Compass Cycle is a music driven space that is focused on fitness and health.
Comments / 0