Hypebae
Frank Ocean Teases New Album Through Cryptic Merch Poster
Once again, fans think that Frank Ocean might be about to drop a new project but this time — it seems more likely than ever. The artist, as he often does, appears to have teased his new project through a cryptic clue hidden in his latest merchandise drop. Though...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Shares an Update on the Forthcoming Season of 'Wednesday'
Jenna Ortega has shared an update on the upcoming season of Wednesday. It turns out, Ortega knows as much as the series’ fans. “I have seen nothing, and I know nothing,” Ortega recently told Variety. “I feel like sometimes as the actor, you just are kind of told what to do. I’m waiting on it, I think they’re just starting to get a writers’ room together, so … Maybe soon.”
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in celebration of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, spotlighting the top names in television and film over the past year. The White Lotus actor Aubrey Plaza seems to have welcomed her new fashion era with a Louis Vuitton gown...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Lisa Designs a Limited-Edition Watch in Collaboration With BVLGARI
BVLGARI has joined forces with its brand ambassador, BLACKPINK member Lisa, to create a limited-edition watch. The Italian jeweler tapped the K-pop star to create her very own rendition of the BVLGARI BVLGARI watch. The iconic timepiece, maintaining its signature BVLGARI letters stamped on its rose gold bezel, is updated with a sunray-finished dichroic dial with 12 diamond hour markers. The crown arrives with a natural cabochon-cut rubellite, while the quartz watch is complete with a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet. The case back further celebrates the collaboration with an illustration of the edelweiss flower.
Hypebae
Here's How BLACKPINK's Jennie Styled the New AMBUSH® Bunny Balaclava
BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated her 27th birthday in style, as she posed for a couple of sweet photos wearing a fluffy pink Bunny Balaclava from AMBUSH®. The new balaclavas dropped for Lunar New Year, and arrived in baby pink and soft grey, with the latter still awaiting an official release date. The balaclava arrives in a soft polyamide and polyester fabric blend, complete with plush bunny ears in a bid to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.
