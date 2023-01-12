Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Commissioners to discuss $267K request from DA for anti-gang unit
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to discuss tonight a proposal by Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez to help combat gang activity. Gonzalez presented the plan to commissioners at a work session last week. If approved, the Commission would spend around $267,000 to fund three new positions focusing solely...
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring
Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
wuga.org
Clarke School Board President LaKeisha Gantt on Renaming Schools
The board will consider all nominees at their Thursday evening meeting, which is the deadline to submit names. The Clarke County Board of Education will hear from members of the community regarding a proposal to rename two district schools. In December, Board President LaKeisha Gantt submitted two nominees to considering renaming Alps Road Elementary and Chase Street Elementary schools in honor Bettye Holston and Johnnie Burks.
wuga.org
Clarke is among the top Georgia counties in COVID booster percentage
Athens-Clarke County is one of the top-performing counties in the state in terms of the percentage of residents who have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster, but even so, the number of people with the new bivalent boosters is very low. With about 12 percent of the population over age five...
ACCPD: crime drops in Athens
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is reporting a slight decline in the Athens crime rate, down one percent in 2022. The Police Department on Lexington Road says robberies were down more than thirty percent. ACCPD also says traffic crashes were down more than eleven percent over the past year. From...
wuga.org
ACC Police investigating non-fatal shooting in north Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting in north Athens on Monday that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the ACCPD, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Old Hull Road on Monday at 5:51 p.m. The 24-year-old victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital.
Metro Atlanta pastors discuss Dr. King’s holiday and the role of the church during King’s movement
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — As many honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we know his legacy and roots are deep within the church especially in Atlanta. “Today’s is special for a variety of ways. A drum major of justice,” said Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. with Greater Travelers Rest.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Suicide threat and attempt; Unsuccessful warrant pick-up attempts; suspicious vehicles and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Business Alarm –...
wrganews.com
Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
wuga.org
UGA football player and staffer die in overnight car crash
This story was updated to add statements from UGA Head Football Coach Kirby Smart and University of Georgia President Jere Morehead. A University of Georgia football player and a staffer for the football team were killed in an early-morning car crash in Athens on Sunday. According to a media release...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
‘My heart goes out to the family’: Athens community reacts to crash that killed UGA player, staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed two football plays and two staff members were involved in a deadly car crash. Investigators said the SUV they were in collided with trees and power poles on Barnett Shoals Rd. around 2:45 in the morning. Lt. Shaun Barnett told Channel...
Comments / 0