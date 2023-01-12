Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 299 west of Ingot after crash Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:38 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 299 about one mile west of Ingot. The roadway was fully blocked Sunday morning, then it was subject to one-way traffic control after a car crash.
krcrtv.com
Dairyville barn roof torn off by recent severe storms
Tehama County has seen a lot of storm damage from this winter storm. Dairyville resident Brian Madison experienced the damage firsthand after seeing his barn's roof blown off from the gusty winds. Madison explained to KRCR his reaction when he first came out and saw the damage that was done.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire broke out Sunday night at an RV park and fishing resort in Anderson, sending two people to the hospital and destroying their travel trailer. The fire started inside an RV trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort off of Ash Creek Road in Anderson, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday.
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired at an apartment complex in Redding Monday night
Redding Police and the Shasta County Sheriff’s office had units respond to the Casa Serena apartment complex, closing off a main stretch of Victor Avenue for almost two hours Monday night. Man arrested for shooting at police from Redding apartment complex. Action News Now spoke with a Redding Police...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
krcrtv.com
Redding police seized loaded guns and over 200 pounds of marijuana Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding police officer's suspicions were proven correct as nearly 215 pounds of marijuana were confiscated from a rental car Sunday evening. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at about 7:30 p.m., the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a Redding officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding.
KDRV
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arraigned they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
krcrtv.com
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
krcrtv.com
Lake Shasta bass tournament kicks off Saturday despite Northstate storms
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Fishermen from all over the west coast are coming for a two-day bass fishing tournament held at Shasta Lake, despite the storms that have swept through the Northstate. Over 140 fishermen are coming into town and gearing up for the NewJen fishing tournament, which kicks...
