ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Marie Presley’s Inner Circle ‘Deeply Worried’ About Her Health Months Before Death

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ymlp_0kCp9xUH00
mega

Hard-living Lisa Marie Presley has been battling serious health problems in the months before being rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest at her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed that while Presley, 54, claims she has been sober in recent years, insiders said her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse and she’s still reeling from the suicide of her son Ben.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyn1l_0kCp9xUH00
mega

In 2021, sources said Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around.” An insider said Presley had been inconsolable following her son’s death, despite the best efforts of Danny, their daughter Riley Keough, and her 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, Harper and Finley.

Presley has struggled to stay sober for over a decade. She once admitted in a deposition she was “abusing cocaine terribly” in 2015 as well as being a heavy user of opioids and alcohol. She also confessed to being so whacked out she couldn’t remember how many times she’d been in rehab.

At the time, friends were concerned that Presley could spiral off the edge at any time. A source said her inner circle was “deeply worried” about Presley, who looked “very unhealthy” and seemed headed for ruin.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Thursday, Presley died after being transported to the hospital following a medical emergency. The incident went down at Elvis’ only child’s home in Calabasas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40S92U_0kCp9xUH00
mega

A source said Presley went into “full arrest” and an individual at the property administered epinephrine at the scene.

Emergency responders were able to regain a pulse before Presley left the home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Presley and her ex-husband Lockwood are currently in the middle of a nasty support battle. The two recently hashed out a deal where she agreed to pay $6k a month.

For years, Presley avoided paying child support due to her own financial issues. Elvis’ daughter was millions in debt for years but has recently turned her finances around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0o8C_0kCp9xUH00
mega

Lockwood said he deserved support because Presley secured a large advance for her memoir, was in control of a $65 million trust set up by Elvis and made a ton off of the Elvis biopic starting Austin Butler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'His World Has Been Turned' Upside Down: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Takes Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has taken custody of the 14-year-old twins he shares with Elvis’ only child hours after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead hours later. Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been living with her and unsuccessfully attempted to help her before emergency responders arrived.It’s unclear if Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley were home at the time. Hours after Lisa Marie's family announced her death, her ex-husband released a statement revealing the...
CALABASAS, CA
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'

Tori Spelling is adjusting to a new normal at home with husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's daughter is now living with them.The BH90210 alum dished about her "big, blended family" on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, telling the former Bravolebrity she has a full house with her and Dean's five kids, plus her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.Dean and Tori share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. "It's currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now," Tori...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

185K+
Followers
5K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy