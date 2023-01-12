Lisa Marie Presley’s Inner Circle ‘Deeply Worried’ About Her Health Months Before Death

mega

Hard-living Lisa Marie Presley has been battling serious health problems in the months before being rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest at her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed that while Presley, 54, claims she has been sober in recent years, insiders said her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse and she’s still reeling from the suicide of her son Ben.

mega

In 2021, sources said Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around.” An insider said Presley had been inconsolable following her son’s death, despite the best efforts of Danny, their daughter Riley Keough, and her 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, Harper and Finley.

Presley has struggled to stay sober for over a decade. She once admitted in a deposition she was “abusing cocaine terribly” in 2015 as well as being a heavy user of opioids and alcohol. She also confessed to being so whacked out she couldn’t remember how many times she’d been in rehab.

At the time, friends were concerned that Presley could spiral off the edge at any time. A source said her inner circle was “deeply worried” about Presley, who looked “very unhealthy” and seemed headed for ruin.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Thursday, Presley died after being transported to the hospital following a medical emergency. The incident went down at Elvis’ only child’s home in Calabasas.

mega

A source said Presley went into “full arrest” and an individual at the property administered epinephrine at the scene.

Emergency responders were able to regain a pulse before Presley left the home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Presley and her ex-husband Lockwood are currently in the middle of a nasty support battle. The two recently hashed out a deal where she agreed to pay $6k a month.

For years, Presley avoided paying child support due to her own financial issues. Elvis’ daughter was millions in debt for years but has recently turned her finances around.

mega

Lockwood said he deserved support because Presley secured a large advance for her memoir, was in control of a $65 million trust set up by Elvis and made a ton off of the Elvis biopic starting Austin Butler.