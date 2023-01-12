ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesville, OH

Ohio woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam

By Gabby Hayes
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member.

The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for stealing over $216,000 from her elderly aunt.

King and her aunt had previously arranged through a private attorney that King would be the caretaker and power of attorney to her aunt. The Prosecuting Attorney said that King wrote numerous checks in large amounts to herself from her aunt’s bank account.

When the court asked King how she had spent the money, King stated that she did not have any of it, and that she had become mixed up in a scam with people from Jamaica.

