ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sister says Razorback great Peyton Hillis off ventilator, ‘doing great’

By Bill Smith
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1EXn_0kCp9Wqm00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The sister of former Razorback great Peyton Hillis is sharing welcome news about his recovery.

In a post late Wednesday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis said her brother was “off the ventilator and is doing great!!”

Davis went on to say that Hillis still faced a “long road of recovery” and asked friends and fans to continue sharing their prayers for his recovery.

Hillis has been in intensive care for more than a week following a swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida.

The former Conway Wampus Cat and NFL star was injured while saving his children from drowning. His children were safe in the incident.

After a standout high school career, Hillis graduated from Conway in 2003, then played for Arkansas from 2004 – 2007. He was drafted by Denver in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft, spending seven seasons in the league with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Giants.

Since the incident in Florida, many in Conway and Fayetteville, along with Razorbacks fans around the country, have shown an outpouring of support for Hillis, holding candlelight vigils and events to honor and support the family.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the […]
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Damar Hamlin All Smiles as He Reunites With Buffalo Bills Teammates

Damar Hamlin finally reunited with his Buffalo Bills teammates Saturday at the team’s practice facility for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month. Linebacker Matthew Milano posted an Instagram story showing Hamlin with a big smile as his teammates welcomed him back. Hamlin was released from the hospital Wednesday. He hasn’t yet announced when he’ll be back on the field, but for now, the 24-year-old NFL star is clearly enjoying seeing some familiar faces after his hospital stay.Read it at USA Today
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges

UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm

UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The […]
REDDING, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Former ULM defensive end, Ty Shelby, signs with Chargers

Two days after their season ended, the Chargers are making additions to their defense. According to a Tweet from sports agent, Altay Tascioglu, former ULM defensive end Ty Shelby has signed with Los Angeles. The former Warhawk previously signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last May. Terms of the deal have not […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy