16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Wichita Eagle
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
Wichita Eagle
Firing Matt Canada Still Real Possibility for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The anxiousness surrounding the news of Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision at offensive coordinator is growing by the day. A week removed from the end of the season, many fans are starting to expect Canada to return for another year in Pittsburgh despite poor offensive numbers for a second-consecutive campaign.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job
After a week-long search, the Cleveland Browns have landed their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, the Browns are set to hire Jim Schwartz to run their defense. This comes a week after the Browns let Joe Woods go following a 7-10 season. Schwartz beat out Brian Flores, Sean...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Fire Joe Lombardi; Commanders Interested?
The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising move Tuesday morning, firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after two seasons with the team. The Chargers season ended Saturday after surrendering a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Lombardi's Chargers threw for the third-most passing yards this season...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Add Another Interview Request for Coaching Search
The Washington Commanders continue their search for an offensive coordinator, and another candidate has joined the mix. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise, and now could have his replacement in mind. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Peters Exits, Doctors Check Martin
To the surprise of many, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a roaring start in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. However, that momentum may soon be coming to a halt, after the offensive line suffered a potentially major...
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans is ‘The Best’ - But How to Juggle Coach Interview With Texans vs. Playoffs?
HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans is preparing for another playoff game, and upcoming interviews. Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive boss, has a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the former Houston Texans star also has...
Wichita Eagle
Ossenfort Named Arizona Cardinals GM
There is one fewer candidate in the Tennessee Titans’ search for a general manager. Monti Ossenfort is the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, that team announced Monday afternoon. With Arizona, he will be in charge of personnel for a franchise that has been to the postseason just...
Wichita Eagle
Three Takeaways from Giants’ 31-24 Win Over Minnesota
By now, the recurring theme among the critics is that the "rebuilding" New York Giants just aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, win games, or do much of anything, for that matter. The Giants obviously think otherwise and have shown in their first season under general manager Joe...
Wichita Eagle
3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round
Although the Cleveland Browns will have to wait until next season for their next opportunity to make the playoffs, it's worthwhile to see what can be learned from the teams that did qualify. In essence, what separates the contenders from the postseason tourists. The Browns have been working on hiring...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Request 3 More Impressive Head Coach Candidate Interviews
The Indianapolis Colts are furiously setting and conducting interviews to see who will be their next head coach. After a brutal 2022 season, many names could fit well for a team that’s poised to draft a new quarterback for the future in April. As of Monday, three new names reportedly will have been requested to interview with Indianapolis: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Hero Headed to Super Bowl; Will Bills Join Him?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to survive in the postseason long enough to play on January 29th in the AFC Championship game. Thanks to the actions of one Buffalo native, there will be more fans than there might have been without him, alive to watch the game. And for his...
Wichita Eagle
A Massive Disparity on Defense
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Loss Could Help Speed Up Browns Defensive Coordinator Hiring Process
The San Francisco 49ers did the Cleveland Browns a favor when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Saturday. With the loss, potential Browns defensive coordinator target Sean Desai will be able to interview. Desai is the associate head coach with the Seahawks and one of the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Doesn’t Know Who Chris Godwin Is
As far as NFL owners go, Jerry Jones is in a class of his own. Not because he's the best owner, but because his hands-on approach in dealing with his team, and the media is extremely unconventional. If Jerry Jones has an opinion, you're going to hear about it. And not from media reports coming from behind closed doors, but because more often than not, he's going to address it directly.
