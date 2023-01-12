ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following northside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at 8041 Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that woman was taken...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Beech Grove man arrested after video shows toddler with handgun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man is charged with felony child neglect after neighbors at an apartment complex saw the young child waving a handgun and reported it to police. Shane Osborne was arrested Saturday morning. On Friday night, police were called to a Beech Grove...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville police seek man who robbed Subway at gunpoint

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Noblesville are asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Noblesville Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 17021 Clover Road. That’s a strip mall off State Road 37, just south of Pleasant Street and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

2 juveniles crash in Randolph County, 1 dead

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — One girl is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County. At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Pike, south of US Highway 36, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Preliminary investigation indicates a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in house fire on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, just off Michigan Road. When fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

