NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Noblesville are asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Noblesville Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 17021 Clover Road. That’s a strip mall off State Road 37, just south of Pleasant Street and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO