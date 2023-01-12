ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday. Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways. In a release form...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role. Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Buddy has found his new furever home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a man is behind bars following a standoff with a man who barricaded himself Monday. Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection with the standoff, Sheriff Champlin said Monday night.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Meigs County Sheriff’s office reports counterfeit money

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs county sheriff’s office has taken several reports of fake $100 bills. The money being used is “motion picture money” used on the sets of movies and television shows. Captain Stewart of the Meigs county sheriff’s office says the money feels like...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen

John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith

Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

