WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
WTAP
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case. Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed...
WTAP
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening. Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Mon Power crews were sent...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
WTAP
Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday. Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways. In a release form...
WTAP
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role. Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.
Multiple Ohio fire departments respond to heavy structure fire
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m. PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they […]
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
WTAP
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a man is behind bars following a standoff with a man who barricaded himself Monday. Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection with the standoff, Sheriff Champlin said Monday night.
WTAP
Meigs County Sheriff’s office reports counterfeit money
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs county sheriff’s office has taken several reports of fake $100 bills. The money being used is “motion picture money” used on the sets of movies and television shows. Captain Stewart of the Meigs county sheriff’s office says the money feels like...
WTAP
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
WTAP
Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith
Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
WSAZ
Gallia County Sheriff’s Office on scene of barricaded individual
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s office is on scene of a barricaded individual. The Sheriff’s office said this is on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kryger Road, in Cheshire Township. They ask people to avoid the area until further notice.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
WSAZ
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
WTAP
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury released its January 2023 indictments, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s office. A total of 65 indictments were returned, charging 71 individuals. Some of the charges people are facing include sexual abuse and animal cruelty. Duane...
