ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Zac Taylor Postgame Video

Zac Taylor was fired up following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Bengals' head coach went around Cincinnati after the win to hand out game balls to lucky fans. He started doing it last season and it's carried over into this season. The NFL community ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Thinks Huge Penalty Was Missed On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, thanks in part to a massive touchdown return by defensive lineman Sam Hubbard. But should the touchdown have counted? Some fans are convinced that a huge penalty was missed on the play on Sunday night. Did the ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Athlon Sports

Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.  Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.  According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow future plans will fire up Bengals fans ahead of playoffs

While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are honed in on their Wild Card Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the star quarterback was asked about his future with the organization ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Burrow didn’t hesitate to commit his future to Cincinnati, boldly declaring he wants to play his entire career with the Bengals. Via FOX Sports NFL, Burrow told Maria Taylor that he wants to remain in Cincinnati for his entire playing career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Mike McDaniel Explains His Inexcusable Fourth Quarter Mistake

In the midst of a see-saw second half today between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins committed a critical error contributing to their loss.  Down three points and with 2:28 left in regulation, Miami faced a 4th-and-1 situation. But the team took its time getting set up, and ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy