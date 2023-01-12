Read full article on original website
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
WTAP
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role. Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.
WTAP
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case. Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King. The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
WTAP
Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith
Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
WTAP
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening. Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Mon Power crews were sent...
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WTAP
Marietta College hosts programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s office of Diversity and Inclusion offered students and community members a day of programming in recognition of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. The day’s events started with presentations by students who had taken a trip to Montgomery Alabama last...
WTAP
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County ‘Frost Law’ goes into effect Jan. 15 to April 15
MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
WTAP
Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of...
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WTAP
Obituary: Goodwin, Terry
Terry Goodwin, 73, of Walker, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born February 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clyde and Thelma Satterfield Goodwin. He enjoyed all things nature, especially kayaking, camping, and photography. Terry was also a big WVU football fan. He is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Camden Clark Medical Center uses backup generators during power outage
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s north and south towers operated on backup generator power for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon. The outage happened at 1:18 p.m., said Will Boye, with MonPower, and crews discovered a broken insulator at the site and made repairs to restore service.
WTAP
Obituary: Thompson, Paul David
Paul David Thompson, 78, of New Milton, WV, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 9, 1944, in Long Run, WV, a son of the late Walter James and Lena Maxine (McClain) Thompson. Paul worked...
