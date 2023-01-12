Read full article on original website
2019 kidnapping suspect deemed competent to stand trial
The man accused in an interstate crime spree from four years ago has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Times Argus. Everett Simpson’s trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is scheduled to begin on March 6. He’s charged with two counts each of kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen car. […]
WMUR.com
Crews face shortage of water to fight Westmoreland fire; no one inside home at the time
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — In Westmoreland, no one was hurt when a house burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. No one was inside at the time. Local crews called in help from five other departments. The chief there told News 9 they also faced a shortage of water because of the remote location.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
WMUR.com
Police warn of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort
NEWBURY, N.H. — Police are reminding skiers to keep valuables out of sight after reports of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort. Police said they began receiving multiple reports of the break-ins at various parking areas shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. They are reminding the public to remove...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
WCAX
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating vandalism at Northfield Middle-High School. Northfield Police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton
GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
manchesterinklink.com
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
Turnto10.com
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont
(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
