EPSO: Suspect arrested for Attempted Murder

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder Tuesday morning on Jan. 10, following an alleged assault that left the victim in critical condition, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Just after 10:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a person was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley Street in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County. The caller also told deputies that the suspect, 46-year-old Quinten Abeyta, was the victim’s son.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. EPSO said the victim is in critical condition.

Deputies detained Abeyta on scene without incident. Detectives from the Investigations Division established probable cause to criminally charge Abeyta with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Abeyta was booked into the El Paso County Jail. A judge has since enhanced Abeyta’s bond to $300,000 at the request of detectives.

