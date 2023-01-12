ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

EPSO: Suspect arrested for Attempted Murder

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder Tuesday morning on Jan. 10, following an alleged assault that left the victim in critical condition, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Just after 10:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a person was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley Street in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County. The caller also told deputies that the suspect, 46-year-old Quinten Abeyta, was the victim’s son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI7C9_0kCp8DMQ00

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. EPSO said the victim is in critical condition.

Deputies detained Abeyta on scene without incident. Detectives from the Investigations Division established probable cause to criminally charge Abeyta with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Abeyta was booked into the El Paso County Jail. A judge has since enhanced Abeyta’s bond to $300,000 at the request of detectives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man at the center of a major theft investigation tells 11 News he has no idea where the stolen items came from. Colorado Springs police officers discovered more than $50,000 in stolen construction equipment while serving an unrelated warrant at a home on Meadowland Boulevard Monday. Suspect Adam Vanmeter and two others were taken into custody.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Search for wanted suspect recovers stolen property

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested three wanted suspects and recovered multiple stolen vehicles and equipment on Monday morning, Jan. 16. On Monday, around 10:35 a.m. CSPD officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard, attempting to find a wanted person. While officers tried to contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Woman receives cut to face, suspect arrested

Martin Luther King Jr. Day around Southern Colorado. FOX21's Austin Sack takes you to the unity marches in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. TESSA hosted a free admission skate night to promote awareness about human trafficking. Elite Equine Rescue giving horses a second chance. Elite Equine Rescue giving horses a second...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Preliminary hearing set for alleged Club Q shooter

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Judge Michael McHenry ordered a preliminary hearing for the alleged Club Q shooter to be set for Wednesday, Feb. 22. In a motions hearing on Friday, Jan. 13, Judge McHenry denied a request for continuance from the defense counsel of the suspected Club Q shooter. The request came out […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder. According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2, 2022 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found the body of a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

DA: Officer who shot patrol car thief not charged

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has deemed a Colorado Springs Police officer’s use of force during a May 2022 incident unnecessary based on the facts of the case and said it also does not qualify as self-defense. However, the DA will not press charges because a conviction would be difficult to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy