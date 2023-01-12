On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to discuss his potential future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, why he's trying to soak in being a Blackhawk for as long as he can, how much he talks to Patrick Kane about the future, whether he thinks Luke Richardson is the right head coach for Chicago's rebuild and much more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO