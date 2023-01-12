ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeRozan, Vučević speak global language of basketball

PARIS --- Basketball is a global game, whose international growth has been steadily increasing for years and continues to intensify. From the two-year NBA most valuable player reign of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, who’s prominently on this season’s ballot alongside Slovenia’s Luka Dončić and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the budding superstar status of French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the game connects the world.
Karnišovas recounts powerful Olympics experience

There’s a well-circulated and memorable photo of a 21-year-old Artūras Karnišovas from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He’s sitting cross-legged on the sideline, in his full Lithuania national team uniform, taking pictures of famous future Hall of Fame players from the U.S. Dream Team like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley.
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans

The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more. You can listen...
1-on-1: Toews trying to enjoy being Hawk for 'as long as I can'

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to discuss his potential future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, why he's trying to soak in being a Blackhawk for as long as he can, how much he talks to Patrick Kane about the future, whether he thinks Luke Richardson is the right head coach for Chicago's rebuild and much more.
