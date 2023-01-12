Read full article on original website
PARIS --- Basketball is a global game, whose international growth has been steadily increasing for years and continues to intensify. From the two-year NBA most valuable player reign of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, who’s prominently on this season’s ballot alongside Slovenia’s Luka Dončić and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the budding superstar status of French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the game connects the world.
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
The Bulls will be flying high when they head overseas. The team ended its three-game losing streak with a 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday thanks to a career night from Nikola Vucevic. Now the team heads to Paris for a date against the Pistons this Thursday.
In 1997, the Chicago Bulls traveled to Paris to play in the McDonald’s Championship. With five NBA championships in their rearview mirror, the most popular athlete in the world on their team in Michael Jordan and one more title run to make before the dynasty dismantled, the preseason games weren’t your typical international experience.
There’s a well-circulated and memorable photo of a 21-year-old Artūras Karnišovas from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He’s sitting cross-legged on the sideline, in his full Lithuania national team uniform, taking pictures of famous future Hall of Fame players from the U.S. Dream Team like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley.
The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more. You can listen...
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to discuss his potential future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, why he's trying to soak in being a Blackhawk for as long as he can, how much he talks to Patrick Kane about the future, whether he thinks Luke Richardson is the right head coach for Chicago's rebuild and much more.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles finds himself in an interesting position as he enters what could be a transformational offseason for his rebuild. Poles stripped down the Bears' roster to the studs during his first season on the job. As a result, the Bears went 3-14 and own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
