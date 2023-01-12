ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy