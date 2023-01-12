AMC has decided to go all-in on Anne Rice's supernatural legacy, which, in a way, is heartening. In a world of oft-uninspired genre storytelling, Rice's French Quarter-dwelling, lusty, amoral, supernatural characters have always felt uniquely hers. Last year's adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was a thrilling visit to her world, as sexy and dangerous and morally ambiguous a show as the Vampire Chronicles deserved. Now, with Mayfair Witches, the network attempts to build on that success to create what it's calling "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.” Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, this new series would ideally help a well-reviewed show like Interview become part of a full-fledged TV franchise. Of course, that puts pressure on it to deliver something equally thrilling, and unfortunately, based on the five episodes that screened for critics, it falls short.

