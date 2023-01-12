Read full article on original website
Dave Kicks Off His Cross-Country Tour This April on FX
In its first two seasons, Dave rarely left the confines of Los Angeles, but that all changes this year. The third season of Dave Burd's semi-autobiographical comedy will see Dave, known by his rap name Lil Dicky, embark upon a nationwide tour, FX revealed during its (always entertaining) presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Thursday.
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
Amazon Freevee Is This Year's Biggest Streaming Success Story
2022 marked an interesting inflection point in the Streaming Wars. After years of unfettered growth and unchecked spending, the streamers were brought back down to earth by Wall Street and budget-conscious executives. Netflix and HBO Max, in particular, spent months battling bad publicity, and they enter 2023 on shaky ground as questions continue to swirl about the future of the television business.
A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Show Is Coming at the Exact Right Time
It is a very good time to be a fan of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the hit 2000 movie from director Ang Lee that was a crossover hit for its wuxia action and earned 10 Academy Award nominations. Per Deadline, Sony Pictures Television just announced an overall deal with producer Jason Ning which includes a TV series adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the other four novels in the Crane-Iron Series by author Wang Dulu. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was the fourth of those novels, and Ang Lee's film incorporated elements from the others in his film adaptation as well.
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy in Emotional ABC Promo
It's the end of an era for Grey's Anatomy. Longtime star Ellen Pompeo will say goodbye to the show that defined her career when Grey's returns from hiatus on Thursday, February 23, ABC confirmed during a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. In the episode, titled...
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
Netflix Finally Renews Wednesday for Season 2
The only question about Wednesday getting a second season was what was taking Netflix so long to announce it. After debuting in November to huge viewership — according to Netflix, the show has crossed the billion-hours viewed mark and ranks as the #2 most watched U.S. show on the platform ever, after Season 4 of Stranger Things — the Addams Family reimagining was a virtual lock to return. That announcement is now official, coming via a video where star Jenna Ortega, in character as the dark and dour title character, thanks the viewers for the exquisite torture of all this attention.
HBO Max's I Hate Suzie Is the Best Show You're Not Watching (Yet)
In recent years, television programs centered on messy millennial British women have dominated our screens. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s highly successful Fleabag and Michaela Coel’s riveting I May Destroy You, to Aisling Bea’s delightfully devastating This Way Up and Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck, the trope provides a foundation for complex explorations of womanhood and female desire. These shows and their creators let women be imperfect, self-destructive, and complicated yet relatable humans. One show that fits perfectly into this ever-growing sub-genre of TV is I Hate Suzie, the Sky Atlantic/HBO Max dark comedy created by Billie Piper and Succession writer-producer Lucy Prebble, which returns with a short Christmas special on December 22.
Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Will Play the Spy Game on MGM+ This March
MGM+ is poised for a big winter and spring, complete with a rebrand and a host of major premieres. During a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, the premium channel and streaming service previously known as Epix announced it will debut British thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf, and From Season 2 in the coming months.
Mindy Chen Is Emily in Paris' Last Pure Character, But For How Long?
Emily in Paris is one of the greatest hate-watches of our time. In its first two seasons, the show came under fire for cultural stereotypes, unrealistic storylines, and a leading lady with a knack for making terrible decisions. Yet those glib one-liners, fashionable moments, sweeping Parisian backdrops, and saccharine wins kept us coming back for more.
The Witcher: Blood Origin and 7 Other Shows to Watch This Week
Looking for your next binge-watch, or just need to fill an hour? Welcome to Your Weekly Watch List, our curated collection of the best shows on television. Here’s what to watch from Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25. It wouldn’t be Christmas without a few blockbuster television releases....
Ranking the 10 Best Episodes of Hulu's Letterkenny
Letterkenny is a bit of an anomaly in these times. At first blush, it is a series about a small group of rural Canadians who stick to traditional values. Men fight. Women cook. And all they seem to get up to is farming and drinking. But to see only those themes is to miss the massive heart and the fundamental respect of humanity that is the true center of Letterkenny.
1923 is Paramount+'s Most-Watched Premiere Ever
1923 has already broken records for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel drew an audience of some 7.4 million viewers, surpassing the streamer's previous premiere record by around 80%. The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring Western premiered on Sunday, December 18, becoming the latest successful installment in Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone canon.
The Search for Work-Life Balance Powered TV This Year
If the TV we consume is in any way a reflection of the lives we've been leading, then it's no wonder that so many of the most significant TV shows of 2022 reflected an intense struggle to separate characters's work lives from their personal lives. After the COVID pandemic sent so many people into work-from-home situations that even now haven't entirely reverted back to office lives, notions of business hours and personal time have been bleeding ever further into one another.
Claire Danes’ Genius Shines Through In the Penultimate Episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble
Claire Danes is not a revelation in Fleishman is in Trouble. She doesn’t use the role of recently divorced theatrical agent Rachel Fleishman to remake herself as a performer. In fact, her work in FX’s sensational limited series, whose penultimate episode airs December 22, draws so obviously on her familiar skill set that even those who haven’t seen it can predict some of its ingredients: a trembling chin that dissolves into a full-faced cry; a tilted head and closed-lip smile; a bark of laughter that mixes mania with joy.
Tattoos on TV: A Force for Evil Through the Years
Tattoos are always metaphors. When something is permanently inscribed on the body, it tells a story, and it invites anyone who looks to interpret that story for themselves. That’s why ink can be so powerful: It suggests who we are beneath our skin. No wonder horror TV shows have...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ends The Streak of Great Prequels
Spraying as much gore as a medieval chicken, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series designed to expand the dark-fantasy universe of The Witcher. Pity that the tale is so derivative, held back by the standard beats (and beatdowns) of the post-Games of Thrones sword-and-sorcery genre. In an era of excellent prequels, it proves how wrong these brand extensions can go.
Mayfair Witches Suffers from Proximity to a Better Anne Rice Show
AMC has decided to go all-in on Anne Rice's supernatural legacy, which, in a way, is heartening. In a world of oft-uninspired genre storytelling, Rice's French Quarter-dwelling, lusty, amoral, supernatural characters have always felt uniquely hers. Last year's adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was a thrilling visit to her world, as sexy and dangerous and morally ambiguous a show as the Vampire Chronicles deserved. Now, with Mayfair Witches, the network attempts to build on that success to create what it's calling "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.” Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, this new series would ideally help a well-reviewed show like Interview become part of a full-fledged TV franchise. Of course, that puts pressure on it to deliver something equally thrilling, and unfortunately, based on the five episodes that screened for critics, it falls short.
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023
It’s a new calendar year and that means plenty of new content for us to stream, binge, and catch up on over the next 12 months. There are plenty of shows to choose from in this mad, content-filled world, but what’s actually worth your time?. Fear not, Primetimer's...
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
