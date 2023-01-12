Police searching for missing woman from East Boston last seen in November

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a Boston woman they say was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, is described as a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen entering a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The Boston Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the DA’s Office are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about Rojas’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

