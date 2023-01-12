Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone: Pretrial hearing rescheduled for Florida woman facing murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The pretrial hearing for Sarah Boone, a Central Florida woman facing a second-degree murder charge after her boyfriend died in a suitcase in 2020, has been rescheduled for Jan. 30. The hearing was initially set for Jan. 17. On Feb. 25, 2020, Boone, then 42, was...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit. "We had a guy break into our window, crawl through the window...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
click orlando
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured multiple people
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
click orlando
1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Rinehart Road, CR-46A in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was killed and five others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
click orlando
4 seriously injured in fiery crash in Polk County, FHP says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were seriously injured early Monday in a fiery crash in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 3:35 a.m. on State Road 400. [TRENDING: Pics of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch | Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback playoff...
Orlando Police Department launches training program to fill open positions with corrections officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — At the beginning of 2022, the staffing at the Orlando Police Department was so low that the agency had just one officer for every 361 residents. That critical shortage of officers impacted nearly every part of the department. While the numbers have started to improve this...
fox35orlando.com
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee man killed in Saturday crash after being struck by stolen SUV
A police chase that started in Polk County early Saturday morning ended in Osceola County with a crash that took the life of a Kissimmee man in Poinciana, Florida Highway Patrol officials said this weekend. A 27-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Honda Civic was struck...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision on SR-429 kills driver and seriously injures passenger
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 10:19 am, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling southbound on State Road 429 near the Ocoee Apopka Road in the inside lane. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned.
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
click orlando
77-year-old killed after losing control of pickup on SR-429 near South Apopka, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on State Road 429 Sunday morning that temporarily forced the closure of all southbound lanes at mile marker 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched to the Orange County crash at 10:20 a.m. [TRENDING:...
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee around 1:52 a.m. Troopers said a Range Rover was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue,...
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people Saturday after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle
click orlando
‘We heard screaming:’ Witnesses, neighbors look for answers after woman dies in domestic altercation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two witnesses are sharing the terrifying moments of a domestic altercation between their neighbors after one woman was found unresponsive and later died. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one man has been “apprehended” after fleeing the area where a woman in her 40′s was...
Comments / 1