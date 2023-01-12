ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

4 seriously injured in fiery crash in Polk County, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were seriously injured early Monday in a fiery crash in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 3:35 a.m. on State Road 400. [TRENDING: Pics of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch | Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback playoff...
POLK COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee man killed in Saturday crash after being struck by stolen SUV

A police chase that started in Polk County early Saturday morning ended in Osceola County with a crash that took the life of a Kissimmee man in Poinciana, Florida Highway Patrol officials said this weekend. A 27-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Honda Civic was struck...
KISSIMMEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision on SR-429 kills driver and seriously injures passenger

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 10:19 am, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling southbound on State Road 429 near the Ocoee Apopka Road in the inside lane. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

