NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Novak Djokovic Cruises To Straight Sets Win in Australian Open Return
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start. The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.
How Much Do Winners Win Per Round at the 2023 Australian Open?
How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis is back in action and the first Grand Slam of the year is set to bring the heat down under in Melbourne Park. The 2023 Australian Open will run from Monday,...
Extreme Weather Strikes Australian Open Day Two, Matches Pushed to Wednesday
It wouldn’t be the Australian Open without excessive heat and summer showers over Melbourne Park. Day 2 of the action down under saw significant delays, resulting in eight matches having to be rescheduled to Wednesday. On the women’s side, the matches affected include American Sloane Stephens and No. 8...
