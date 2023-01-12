Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start. The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

