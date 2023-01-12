ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
ATLANTA, GA
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player

Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning.  The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation

ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. Chandler...
ATHENS, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Injured passengers identified in a car crash that killed a UGA football player and staffer following national championship celebration

On the heels of the University of Georgia's national championship victory, police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle car crash early Sunday that killed football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy just hours after the Bulldogs' triumphant celebration with fans, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times

ALBANY — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Monroe are ranked among the top 10 teams in Class AAA, but Friday night crosstown rival Dougherty stopped the Tornadoes and won both games. The Dougherty boys took a 60-55 win while the Dougherty girls won 60-53 in front...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy