Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy
The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
Athlon Sports
Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player
Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning. The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
DawgsDaily
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
Albany Herald
Report: Devin Willock Passes Away
Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. Chandler...
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
Albany Herald
Injured passengers identified in a car crash that killed a UGA football player and staffer following national championship celebration
On the heels of the University of Georgia's national championship victory, police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle car crash early Sunday that killed football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy just hours after the Bulldogs' triumphant celebration with fans, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24,...
