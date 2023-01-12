ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Tornado that touched down in California lifted a lawnmower and damaged several trees

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Fire found that the tornado that hit Northern California early Tuesday morning lifted a riding lawnmower as well as damaged several trees.

According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, the tornado touched down around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near the areas of Lost City on Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County.

Courtesy of Calaveras Consolidated Fire

The fire department said that over 30 trees were damaged in the storm and that a riding lawnmower was lifted into the air. There were no damages to homes in the area and there were no reported injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.4 miles “with a path width of 50 yards” and had max winds of 90 miles per hour.

Related
FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
OAKDALE, CA
FOX40

Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close

(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Residents in Acampo neighborhood hit by damaging floodwaters

ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the small San Joaquin County community of Acampo are recovering from flooding not seen in the area for decades. "I was asleep, and I woke up and in my house was water," said Acampo resident Mary Harmon. Clutching her three-month-old baby Jessie, Harmon could...
ACAMPO, CA
CBS News

EF-0 Tornado touched down near Rancho Seco Park on Saturday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A tornado touched down near a popular park over the weekend, damaging some structures. The twister measuring EF-0 touched down between 2 p.m.-2:04 p.m. Saturday, three miles WSW of Rancho Seco park, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet. It created a path 0.3 miles...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, NWS confirms

(KTXL) — On Saturday a weak tornado touched down briefly in southern Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that preliminary information shows that the tornado was an EF-0 and touched down in Herald near Kirkwood Street. The tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.3 miles, with […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
PINECREST, CA
FOX40

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3

(KTXL) — An SUV crashed into a Citrus Heights Dairy Queen on Monday and injured three people, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  •Video Above: Tornado touched down in Sacramento County Crews responded to the scene at Greenback Lane and Binet Drive and found three people who were injured. According to Metro Fire, the injuries […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: Flooding affecting traffic in Stockton

(KTXL) — Moderate to heavy rain will again fall on California, including the Sacramento area, through the weekend, bringing concerns about flooding.  -Click here for live updates The National Weather Service Sacramento expects the heaviest rainfall to happen on Saturday and stop around Sunday morning. There are concerns about trees falling as wind gusts return […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms

NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
NEWMAN, CA
