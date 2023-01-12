Read full article on original website
Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
1011now.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
kmaland.com
ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs
(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Assessor Sets 2023 Real Property Valuations
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–You should have received or are expected to get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte, if you own property about the preliminary real property valuations, which are intended to reflect the current property market value in the county.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. Our partners at 6 News were told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and...
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation
OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
klkntv.com
Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
WOWT
More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Food Bank of Lincoln talks food distribution and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The head of the Food Bank of Lincoln stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to talk about what’s going on in the new year. In the video, President and CEO Michaella Kumke says where the mobile food distributions will be and talks about all the programs currently available.
Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'
In the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
