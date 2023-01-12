ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs

(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lancaster County Assessor Sets 2023 Real Property Valuations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–You should have received or are expected to get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte, if you own property about the preliminary real property valuations, which are intended to reflect the current property market value in the county.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation

OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Midday Interview: Food Bank of Lincoln talks food distribution and more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The head of the Food Bank of Lincoln stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to talk about what’s going on in the new year. In the video, President and CEO Michaella Kumke says where the mobile food distributions will be and talks about all the programs currently available.
LINCOLN, NE
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M

Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
LINCOLN, NE

