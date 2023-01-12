In an absolute war between two of the best teams in the Big Ten, Michigan State came one basket shy of upsetting No. 3 Purdue. The Spartans fell behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, but went on a huge run to end the first half and begin the second to take the lead over the Boilermakers. The game turned into a back-and-forth slugfest from there, but Purdue ultimately came out on top, 64-63, after Tyson Walker's buzzer-beating three-point attempt fell short as time expired.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO