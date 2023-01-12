ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry & Meghan Rises to No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10, The Recruit and Kindred Make Chart Debuts

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Harry & Meghan rose to No. 2 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Wednesday claimed the top spot for a fourth straight week and Manifest came in for a landing.

For the week of Dec. 12, Wednesday amassed 2.16 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. The Netflix spooker thus has accumulated 16.8 billion viewing minutes in its first four weeks of availability, the second-highest such total for a streaming program (behind Stranger Things , which with the release of Season 4A generated 19.5 billion minutes between May 23 and June 19, 2022).

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries rose a spot with 1.7 billion minutes viewed across six available episodes, followed by Netflix’s The Recruit (925 million minutes/eight episodes), Firefly Lane (672 million minutes/19 episodes) and Sonic Prime (657 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 12 were Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle (425 million minutes viewed across 39 total episodes), Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up the Phone (400 million minutes/three episodes), Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (392 million minutes/six available episodes(), Netflix’s The Crown (389 million minutes/50 episodes) and the chart debut of Hulu’s Kindred (361 million minutes/eight episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Dead to Me, Snack vs. Chef, Manifest, 1899 and Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields .

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ginny & Georgia Video: The Surprising Inspiration Behind Bridgerton-esque Musical's 'Marriage Is a Dungeon' Duet

Ginny & Georgia fans, has “Marriage Is a Dungeon” been stuck in your head, too, since Season 2’s release earlier this month? Well, you have a surprising source to thank for the catchy earworm. In the Netflix dramedy’s sophomore season, Ginny’s high school puts on a Bridgerton-meets-Into the Woods musical production titled Wellington. Ginny’s friend Bracia (played by Tameka Griffiths) snags the lead role, while her BFF Maxine (Sara Waisglass) is disappointed to be relegated to role of the ugly witch. But it all works out for the best, with the two teens stealing the show during their duet of “Marriage...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10

NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
Magnum P.I. Is 'Sexier, More Romantic' With Season 5 on NBC — 'I Think You're Really Going to Enjoy It,' Says Star

The steamy Magnum P.I. shower scene teased in promos is the real deal, series stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks confirmed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where they were promoting the procedural’s move to NBC for Season 5. “That scene is definitely not a dream. It’s real,” Weeks told TVLine. “And the rest of the season is showing where that goes. You have two people who obviously were meant for each other having to navigate working together and being in dangerous situations.” Added Hernandez, “The dynamic [in dangerous situations] shifts a little bit when it’s somebody that...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year

The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10. SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to watch Criminal Minds; Evolution, Tulsa King, SEAL Team, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and more! “We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.” As are the crime drama’s...
TVLine Items: Barrymore Renewed, Young & Restless Return and More

Get ready for more of Drew’s News. The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 4, taking the daytime program through the 2023-24 season on CBS Stations, it was announced on Tuesday. “This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.” Ready...
Mo to End With Season 2 on Netflix

Good news: Mo has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Bad news: Season 2 will be its last. The streaming giant has renewed the critically acclaimed series for a final season, TVLine has learned. The news comes nearly five months after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 24. The bittersweet announcement comes with a statement from series co-creator and star Mohammed Amer, which reads, “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More

NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday. In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.” The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Ready for some more recent...
Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?

Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
TV Ratings: #OneChicago Leads Wednesday, CBS' Lingo Has OK Start

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta led Wednesday in the demo, with Chicago Fire also copping the night’s biggest audience. NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.7 mil/0.6) dipped. CBS | Leading out of TPIR at Night (4.6 mil/0.5), the Lingo premiere retained 3 mil and a 0.4, placing second in the hour in total audience and tying for No. 2 in the demo. It also improved on both the ill-fated The Real Love Boat‘s own Wednesday premiere numbers (2.4 mil/0.3)...
Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date

Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
TVLine Items: New Phineas and Ferb, Morgan Freeman's CIA Drama and More

Phineas and Ferb is making a comeback, courtesy of co-creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour. The animated series — which premiered in 2008 and aired on Disney Channel until 2015 — will return with 40 all-new episodes. The show “depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace,” per the official synopsis. Additionally, Povenmire’s animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel. Ready for some...
Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps

Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Kate Has an Update on 'Proud' Agent Afloat Lucy!

Has NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Special Agent Lucy Tara been sinking or swimming in her role as Agent Afloat? Jesse gets a fun update on his colleague in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode. Back in November, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) informed Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) that she had been accepted for the Special Agent Afloat position (stationed aboard an aircraft carrier), which she had applied for when back she and Kate (Tori Anderson) were broken up. Since then, we have heard little about how Lucy is faring (though she did resurface, on land, during the NCIS: Los...
HAWAII STATE
FX Boss Delivers a #PeakTV Update (599 Scripted Shows in 2022!), Calls Industry's Content Purge a 'Reckoning'

The “Mayor of TV” has weighed in on the industry’s recent trend of “un-renewing” shows or (seemingly) randomly yanking episodes from streaming services. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions — and the coiner of the “#PeakTV” term — held court on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where he reported that last year the industry aired/streamed 599 adult scripted original series (up 7 percent from 2021). But that enormous volume of output has not come without a cost, as viewers have really come to see in the past year, as numerous shows saw their renewals stricken,...
