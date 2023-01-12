Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers. Despite selecting him with the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him Mr. Irrelevant, they were forced to play Purdy this season and the results were amazing. He played in nine games, starting the last five, due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In those five starts, Purdy managed to get five wins, leading the 49ers into the postseason with major momentum. Purdy’s NFL stock went up in a big way this season, but what about his bank account? Let’s take look at Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023.

