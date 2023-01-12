Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
Tom Izzo provides brutal Malik Hall injury update
Overall, the 2022-23 campaign has gone relatively swimmingly for head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team. At 12-5, the team owns the third-best record in the Big Ten Conference, behind only nationally ranked squads in Rutgers and Purdue, and is fresh off a seven-game win streak.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Mississippi State prediction, pick, and how to watch. Tennessee’s coming off a home loss to Kentucky but had won their five previous games […] The post College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, makes shocking decision
Kris Jenkins, a potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, has made a shocking decision, opting to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program for the 2023 season. Jenkins revealed his decision in a Twitter post. The Michigan football defensive lineman said the following in a statement, “It has been my goal,...
Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023
Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers. Despite selecting him with the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him Mr. Irrelevant, they were forced to play Purdy this season and the results were amazing. He played in nine games, starting the last five, due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In those five starts, Purdy managed to get five wins, leading the 49ers into the postseason with major momentum. Purdy’s NFL stock went up in a big way this season, but what about his bank account? Let’s take look at Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023.
Lathan Ransom makes Buckeyes decision after CJ Stroud heads for NFL
Ohio State Buckeyes’ Lathan Ransom will not be following in CJ Stroud’s footsteps, instead choosing to remain with the program for his senior year, his father told Columbus Dispatch beat writer Bill Rabinowitz on Monday. The safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead choosing to return to OSU for his senior year. Ransom […] The post Lathan Ransom makes Buckeyes decision after CJ Stroud heads for NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade
The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said […] The post Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football: Best Pete Golding DC replacements Nick Saban must consider
Alabama football is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide saw former defensive coordinator Pete Golding leave his position and take over the same role for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin. Golding oversaw the Alabama defense for four years prior to his departure. He signed a contract extension in 2021, and […] The post Alabama football: Best Pete Golding DC replacements Nick Saban must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Patriots identify ‘primary target’ for offensive coordinator job
The New England Patriots will begin their search for a new offensive coordinator this week. After Matt Patricia and Joe Judge effectively shared offensive coordinator duties in 2022, the Patriots announced they’d be heading in a different direction in 2023. Already, one familiar face has emerged the leading candidate. The latest NFL rumors suggest that […] The post Rumor: Patriots identify ‘primary target’ for offensive coordinator job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills
While they put up quite the fight, quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs. Thompson wore his heart on his sleeve after the game, taking accountability for the loss and praising his Dolphins teammates. Miami lost 34-31 in a game no one expected them […] The post Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
