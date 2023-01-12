ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Man charged with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl in Spotsylvania County drug bust

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of distributing heroin and fentanyl following a surveillance operation.

Following citizens’ complaints of illegal drug activity, members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in the Partlow area of the county on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County

According to authorities, detectives “observed activity” in the 2900 block of Partlow Road around 6 p.m. and later made contact with a suspect in the parking lot of a business.

Authorities said the suspect — now identified as 37-year-old Matthew Eugene Jett of Spotsylvania — provided false information when identifying himself. A further investigation resulted in detectives finding 74 capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

A further investigation resulted in detectives finding 74 capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. (Courtesy of Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Jett was found to be wanted by multiple jurisdictions for drug-related offenses and was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

“The citizens of Spotsylvania are fed up with this kind of poison on our streets,” said Sheriff Roger Harris. “Drug dealers have to get lucky every day; we only need to get lucky once.”

Jett is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

