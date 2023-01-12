ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

‘Kraken’ variant moves fast, says county health department

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlbXv_0kCp5VOZ00

There’s a new strain of COVID making news on the East Coast but what do residents of the Quad Cities need to know about XBB.1.5, more commonly known online by the nickname “Kraken”? Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, assures the public that while the virus moves fast, it doesn’t mean it’s a more dangerous variant.

“It is quickly becoming the largest number of infections across the country. It’s really bad in the Northeast right now; it makes up about 70% of the cases there. It does not mean that it seems to be more contagious, but it does move quickly because of some behavior changes,” says Hill. “Fewer people are taking precautions as they did a year ago. We have vaccination rate not as high as we would like. Only 45% of our seniors in Rock Island County have been boosted and they are the ones who are at serious risk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIHja_0kCp5VOZ00
(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

XBB1.5 is a combination of two other Omicron offshoots. Viruses evolve to try to evade protections, but this new one is close enough to its parent variants that it’s not more contagious. It’s not clear if the virus has made it to the Quad Cities. “I don’t know whether it’s here yet because we have to do genetic sequencing for it. We know that just in a matter of matter of weeks it went from 4% to 40% of infections all across the country,” says Hill. “I think that we should assume that it’s here because that’s how it’s been throughout the pandemic.”

Currently in Rock Island County, the community levels for COVID are considered low but Hill reminds people that the status can change, depending on transmission rates. “We were in medium just a couple of weeks ago during the Christmas holiday season. When we’re in medium, the CDC recommends that if you are at serious risk for a serious disease or death, you should consider wearing a mask in public spaces.” To check the current community levels for your area, click here .

The articles online might sound frightening, but Hill urges the public to stay calm and use common sense about their health. “Think back around the holidays, there was that Delta surge, so Delta went into Omicron. We are not in that situation now, but we do have a highly vaccinated population who also may have some natural immunity because of previous infection. It doesn’t mean that we could put our guard down completely but we’re just in a different space. If you do get sick, you need to call your doctor right away and find out if you are eligible for these treatments. Don’t just assume because you have mild symptoms that it’s just a cold or it’s just your allergies flaring up. The only way to know if you have COVID is to get tested. We have highly effective treatments for flu also, so if you’re not feeling well, contact your medical provider and get tested. If it’s not COVID, it may be flu and both of those are treatable. If you are sick, it’s really important to isolate to keep others safe.”

It can be difficult to know if symptoms are allergies, the flu or COVID, so many people rely on home tests to determine what they have. Hill says those tests may or may not provide the answers people seek. “I’ve seen some statistics that show that the at home test are about 50% (accurate), so I think people know their own bodies and if they’re not feeling well, just take a little bit of time to isolate and not spread it to other people. If you must go to work, wear a mask. If you must go to the grocery store, wear a mask. If your symptoms don’t improve, contact your medical provider because there are treatments.”

“Right now, hospitalizations are not high but New England, they are rising quickly so I think with this new variant, we should do everything we can to get protected. If you completed your primary series or it’s been at least two months since your last booster, you’re eligible for another one. Everyone six months and older is now eligible for this bivalent booster. Moderna vaccines are available on Tuesdays and Pfizer vaccines are available on Fridays. We have Tuesdays for Moderna and Fridays for Pfizer. You don’t need an appointment for anyone who is four or five and older depending on whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna.”

If those days don’t work with your schedule, click here to find other opportunities to get vaccinated or boosted at local healthcare and pharmacy partners. For more information on the Rock Island County Health Department’s clinics, call (309) 793-1955 or click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wvik.org

More Mental Health Services for Mercer County Schools

Krissy Dixon, Director of the county's Mental Health Action Program, says the program helped the most clients ever last year, and more than half were students. "I do think it's a combination too of the environment we're living in nowadays, with technology advances, and social media and all of those pressures. The busy lifestyles that we live these days definitely contributes as well."
MERCER COUNTY, IL
97X

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Muscatine battles two fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested on nationwide warrant

A Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck, age 23 of Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction

Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street

Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Police K9 officer receives body armor

A four-legged member of the Muscatine Police Department has new body armor, thanks to sponsorship from a couple in Galesburg. Muscatine Police K9 Dexter recently received a bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Dexter’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, and is embroidered […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

39 people became U.S. citizens at Moline Public Library

“I’m joyful!” a new U.S. citizen Debora Abaya said. Those were the feelings of many in attendance today. Thirty-nine newly naturalized U.S. citizens were presented with their certificate of naturalization in front of their family and friends alongside 17th District of Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen. “I’m grateful that I have a family and friends that […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Road closed for railroad crossing repair

Sampson Street in Muscatine is closed to traffic from Grandview Avenue to Railroad Avenue today as the Canadian Pacific Railroad repairs the crossing. The closure is expected to last only today, with Sampson Street reopening to traffic on Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Union alleges more problems at Thomson

A memorandum from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) makes new, disturbing allegations against the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois. In the memorandum addressed to Colette Peters, Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons dated January 15, 2023, AFGE President Jon Zumkehr outlines startling events he says recently took place at the prison. “This […]
THOMSON, IL
KWQC

Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy