Nebraska State

Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education legislation package

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska lawmakers announced a three-bill package Tuesday to provide funds for education while easing state property taxes. Pillen said the three-bill package focuses on education reform funding, implementing “necessary controls on spending.” The bills provide for quality education and funding for every student so that no student is left behind and so the state can increase what the state can provide for students.
Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself. Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our...
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Parks will be in the national spotlight. They’ll be featured in the next episode of “RV There Yet?,” a Discovery Channel series developed by a Nebraska native and her husband. Patrice McCabe from Lincoln has always had a special place in...
Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement has been busy seizing fentanyl as it continues to sweep its way across the country. In the last week, two Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with NSP says he thinks...
Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
