Hastings, NE

Unique cars a staple in Grand Island collection

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with a man who has an incredible car collection, and his aim is to build a future event center where the cars can one day be showcased. John Nikodym currently houses his car collection in what was most recently a bowling alley....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Police substation going into Grand Island Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Endangered missing: Aurora couple last seen Jan. 12

FALLS CITY -- The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office posted an endangered missing advisory involving an Aurora couple that was reported missing to Aurora police on Saturday morning. Robert Proctor, 89, and Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen in Grand Island on Jan. 12. They were driving a 2007 Chrysler...
AURORA, NE
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
AURORA, NE
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
KEARNEY, NE

