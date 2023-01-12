Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Unique cars a staple in Grand Island collection
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with a man who has an incredible car collection, and his aim is to build a future event center where the cars can one day be showcased. John Nikodym currently houses his car collection in what was most recently a bowling alley....
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Police substation going into Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
News Channel Nebraska
Endangered missing: Aurora couple last seen Jan. 12
FALLS CITY -- The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office posted an endangered missing advisory involving an Aurora couple that was reported missing to Aurora police on Saturday morning. Robert Proctor, 89, and Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen in Grand Island on Jan. 12. They were driving a 2007 Chrysler...
News Channel Nebraska
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 50,000 fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found Thursday morning in a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for improperly passing a semi near Aurora, according to the patrol. The trooper searched...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
