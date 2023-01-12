GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.

AURORA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO