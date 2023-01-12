Read full article on original website
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
5-year-old girl reunited with family after car stolen with her in backseat: Fairfax County police
LINCOLNIA, Va. - A 5-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after Fairfax County police say the vehicle she was in was stolen while she sat in the backseat. Police were called to the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. for the report of the stolen vehicle with the girl inside.
1 in custody after crews battle fire at scene of barricade in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police say one person is in custody after crews battled a fire Monday at the scene of barricade in southeast D.C. The fire was reported at an apartment around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of 37th Place. Police say they have no information about the person taken into custody.
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
Virginia republicans push for state-wide abortion ban
Virginia lawmakers are pushing for abortion restrictions during the state's new legislative session. FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the likelihood that lawmakers will pass Governor Youngkin's requested 15-week ban on abortions.
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition for DMV students
WASHINGTON - A school in Northwest D.C. is celebrating kids, science, and technology this weekend!. The DC International School (DCI) is hosting dozens of middle and high school students from all over the DMV for a robotics building challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The challenge brought together some of the...
DC Winter Restaurant Week preview with Destino
D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday. So FOX 5 hosted Chef Blaine Welsh from Destino to get a preview of some of the delicious and affordable eats being offered in the District.
