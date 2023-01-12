ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

wmay.com

Many Skipping Latest COVID Booster

Despite repeated encouragement from public health officials, most Illinoisans are not taking advantage of the updated bivalent COVID booster. State public health officials say that while 71 percent of Illinoisans have completed their primary series of COVID vaccinations, only 18-percent of people have obtained the booster that was rolled out last fall.
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Ameren says power restored to entire ISU campus

UPDATE (11 p.m.) - An Ameren spokesperson said electricity has been restored to the entire ISU campus, in time for the start of the spring semester. UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - Electricity will be restored to all campus buildings in time for the first day of spring semester classes to start Tuesday morning, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson told 25 News.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
US 104.9

Major Illinois City Named The Worst For This Bug The Past 3 Years

In the past 12 months, you've most likely stayed at a hotel or two. Typically when you stay there, you try to not think about the worst things about the room, what has happened in the room, or what will happen in the room. What I'm about to tell you will not only make you think twice about staying at a hotel in these cities but will make you think twice about spending the night anywhere in these cities.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Second cannabis dispensary proposed to open in Bloomington-Normal

A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria

UPDATE 10:40 A.M. - Planned Parenthood has released the following statement:. “On Sunday evening the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center was vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window, causing a fire in the building. We are grateful to the prompt response from firefighters who put out the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
EAST PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Streator to seek administrative search warrants for noncompliant property owners

STREATOR – The city of Streator plans to pursue landlords who are yet to comply with its rental property inspection program. Earlier this past week, Streator officials agreed to trace down owners of 368 non-compliant properties, equating to 197 property owners. These properties are yet to respond to first or second notices by the city to require proper registration. According to Building Inspector Joe Scarbeary, the noncompliant properties can be in bad shape having major life-safety issues for tenants. The city is in agreement to more aggressively pursue these properties via administrative search warrants. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says 81% of properties are in some form of compliance with the city since the start of the program in 2019. The city has sent out the final round of inspection letters this week with the hope to have the last round completed by March.
STREATOR, IL
wglt.org

Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Former US Attorney General calls for action in MLK Jr Day address

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This weekend would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 94th birthday, something former US Attorney General Eric Holder reflected on in the moments before he addressed the crowd of Peoria leaders and residents. “He was 39 years old, think about that, 39 years...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

