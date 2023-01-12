Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Many Skipping Latest COVID Booster
Despite repeated encouragement from public health officials, most Illinoisans are not taking advantage of the updated bivalent COVID booster. State public health officials say that while 71 percent of Illinoisans have completed their primary series of COVID vaccinations, only 18-percent of people have obtained the booster that was rolled out last fall.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Ameren says power restored to entire ISU campus
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - An Ameren spokesperson said electricity has been restored to the entire ISU campus, in time for the start of the spring semester. UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - Electricity will be restored to all campus buildings in time for the first day of spring semester classes to start Tuesday morning, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson told 25 News.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Major Illinois City Named The Worst For This Bug The Past 3 Years
In the past 12 months, you've most likely stayed at a hotel or two. Typically when you stay there, you try to not think about the worst things about the room, what has happened in the room, or what will happen in the room. What I'm about to tell you will not only make you think twice about staying at a hotel in these cities but will make you think twice about spending the night anywhere in these cities.
videtteonline.com
Second cannabis dispensary proposed to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to storm-ravaged southern U.S.
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Midwest Food Bank, based in Normal is sending food and water to victims of the powerful tornado system that swept through Alabama and Georgia last Thursday. At least nine people were killed in storms that brought widespread destruction and power outages. Tuesday morning, two semi-loads...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
25newsnow.com
Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
25newsnow.com
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria
UPDATE 10:40 A.M. - Planned Parenthood has released the following statement:. “On Sunday evening the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center was vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window, causing a fire in the building. We are grateful to the prompt response from firefighters who put out the...
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
walls102.com
Streator to seek administrative search warrants for noncompliant property owners
STREATOR – The city of Streator plans to pursue landlords who are yet to comply with its rental property inspection program. Earlier this past week, Streator officials agreed to trace down owners of 368 non-compliant properties, equating to 197 property owners. These properties are yet to respond to first or second notices by the city to require proper registration. According to Building Inspector Joe Scarbeary, the noncompliant properties can be in bad shape having major life-safety issues for tenants. The city is in agreement to more aggressively pursue these properties via administrative search warrants. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says 81% of properties are in some form of compliance with the city since the start of the program in 2019. The city has sent out the final round of inspection letters this week with the hope to have the last round completed by March.
wglt.org
Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
25newsnow.com
Former US Attorney General calls for action in MLK Jr Day address
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This weekend would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 94th birthday, something former US Attorney General Eric Holder reflected on in the moments before he addressed the crowd of Peoria leaders and residents. “He was 39 years old, think about that, 39 years...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
