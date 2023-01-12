Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award. The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman. The 76-year-old Field has won two Oscars and three Emmys. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss on “Winning Time” and the 2015 film “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She co-stars in the upcoming “80 for Brady.” The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO