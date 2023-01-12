ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama men’s basketball looks to stay atop SEC in game against LSU

By Isaac Goffin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team will attempt to stay atop the SEC as it hosts LSU at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

With a 4-0 SEC record, the 14-2 Crimson Tide are tied with No. 5 Tennessee and Texas A&M for first place in the conference. Alabama downed No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, Thursday night.

On the other hand, LSU has struggled in conference action and is coming into Coleman Coliseum on a three-game losing streak. Though the Tigers are 12-4 overall, they’ve fallen to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida after tipping off SEC play with a victory over Arkansas. LSU is 0-2 on the road in 2022-23.

The LSU-Alabama matchup is set to feature the two top SEC scorers. Alabama forward Brandon Miller leads the conference with 18.8 points per game, while LSU forward KJ Williams has notched 18.5 points per contest.

No. 4 Alabama uses late runs to put away No. 15 Arkansas

Miller and Williams are battling it out for the SEC scoring crown, but they came into the season under different circumstances. Miller, from Antioch, Tennessee, is a true freshman who was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American and consensus five-star prospect.

Williams is a fifth-year senior. The Cleveland, Mississippi, product competed at Murray State in his four season and was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the conference with 18 points per game. Williams had an extra year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time Alabama has faced LSU with Matt McMahon as the Tigers head coach. McMahon led Murray State from 2015-22 and took the Racers to the NCAA Tournament three times.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

