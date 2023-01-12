ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

Off-duty firefighter hurt in wreck

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY — An off-duty Guil-Rand Fire Department firefighter who was helping a stranded motorist was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a car along U.S. 311 near Archdale.

Forrest Ralph Harrell, 52, of Archdale was trying about 10:30 p.m. to help William Greenleaf Golden, 43, of Thomasville repair Golden’s stalled 2003 Dodge Durango SUV, which was parked partially in the southbound travel lane of U.S. 311 near Banner Whitehead Road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Investigators think the Durango had an electrical problem.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
