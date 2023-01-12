One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.

