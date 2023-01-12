ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Most profitable New Visions company to date

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jW0O_0kCp3xhX00

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A group of local students started their own company, and in just over six weeks, were able to turn a profit, and donate over $4,000 to charity.

The New Visions Business Academy, through Broome-Tioga BOCES, includes 14 students from surrounding districts who work together to make their own product and operate their own company.

This year, the students named their company Venture Prize.

Each student is a part of the finance, marketing, supply chain, or sales departments.

The company wanted to create a product that is centered around our region.

They decided to sell puzzles of pictures taken around Broome County, as well as note cards featuring photos of downtown Binghamton.

Marketing Specialist at Venture Prize Jillian Barnes says, “A lot of the landmarks that I took pictures of, people see every day, but they don’t really understand the history behind them, and so, to be able to showcase that in my photography was really rewarding. And I wanted to produce images that people were familiar with. I wanted them to see them and distinctly know that that was taken in Binghamton, and so I think I was really successful in that goal.”

Venture Prize set the program record for the most total revenue, totaling $9,110.

The students make commission with every sale.

After liquidating the company, each student walked away with at least $40.

In the end, the company was able to donate $4,500 dollars to five local charities, including A Room to Heal, Outreach Ministries, Binghamton Rescue Mission, Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, and CHOW.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes

Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

From the Desk of the Village of Owego Mayor Michael Baratta III

I wanted to start the New Year off with updating everyone on projects going on in the Village of Owego. As many of you know, we have many projects in the works right now thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant we received from New York State. These village-owned projects...
OWEGO, NY
14850.com

Afternoon flight from Newark to Ithaca diverts to Syracuse with no explanation

United Airlines flight 4380 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport diverted to Syracuse Hancock International Airport with no clear explanation offered to passengers. According to a passenger on the flight, they were initially told they couldn’t land due to “snow on the runway,” then that they...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ethics investigation slows as more conflict of interest allegations arise from emails

ITHACA, N.Y. — The City of Ithaca and the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) appear wedged in a stalemate. The TCEAB has been investigating a wide-ranging ethics complaint filed by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock since May. But over the last four months, the city has continued to argue that, on most fronts, the TCEAB lacks the authority to conduct the investigation it has undertaken primarily into Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative, and the conduct of former Mayor Svante Myrick.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy