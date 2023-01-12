ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge

By Cynthia Miranda
 4 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday.

Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced the woman.

De Leon was in a drug trafficking organization that delivered large amounts of methamphetamine in East Texas, said authorities. She reportedly helped sell drugs and was a Spanish interpreter.

Law enforcement said De Leon and others would conceal meth in the plastic trim of vehicles and take them to a residence in Center. De Leon was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 2, 2022.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives carried out the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter was the prosecutor.

