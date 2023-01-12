Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebs love "The Invisible House" in Joshua Tree that Blends with its SurroundingsMaya DeviJoshua Tree, CA
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
Related
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rocks Roll onto Highway 74 near Mountain Center Following Heavy Rains
(CNS) – A rock slide snarled traffic Monday on Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet. The hazard was reported about 10:30 a.m. roughly two miles west of Mountain Center, south of Coldwater Creek, near McGaugh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said officers and Caltrans...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures
Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive.
GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire
A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire. The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday. Felicia Parker did everything she could to save her apartment after it caught fire. "I wanted to save my place, but I couldn't," The post GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire appeared first on KESQ.
Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified
We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
(CNS) – A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis
Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86. Investigators were trying to determine why the The post Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement
The family of the fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. Darnell Calhoun released a statement Monday evening. Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect Friday at a Lakeland Village home. He began his service with the agency on February 24, 2022. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. The post Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement appeared first on KESQ.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision
A deadly overnight traffic collision closed Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert early Friday morning. One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa. Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to The post Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, SoCal Weather Briefing
• A Flood Advisory has been posted through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley as mountain rain runoff may cause street flooding in areas along the Whitewater River and Coachella Storm Water Channel. • A Wind Advisory continues through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert...
Plans and updates for a new regional park in Palm Desert
The City of Palm Desert had plans and conversations surrounding a new regional sports park in North Palm Desert. A city spokesperson confirms they are planning to build two new parks in the city of Palm Desert. The regional sports park has been preliminarily identified to include new recreational opportunities and activities for the residents The post Plans and updates for a new regional park in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0