New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12.

Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren in Wellington, Florida in 1990. Investigators say Keen-Warren was wearing a clown costume when the shooting occurred.

In 2002, Keen-Warren married the victim’s husband, Micheal Warren, and lived with him in Abingdon. The two co-owned a Kingsport restaurant, according to police.

She was arrested in Abingdon in 2017 and extradited to Florida. She has pleaded not guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.