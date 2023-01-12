Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Mississippi State prediction, pick, and how to watch. Tennessee’s coming off a home loss to Kentucky but had won their five previous games […] The post College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders, Colorado football face gauntlet 2023 schedule vs. TCU, USC, others
Colorado football is excited about the arrival of Deion Sanders. However, the first 5 games of the 2023 season will present quite the challenge for Sanders and the Buffaloes, per Barstool Colorado. First 5 games on Colorado’s schedule: @ TCUNebraska CSU@ Oregon USC Brutal start to the season 😬 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 17, […] The post Deion Sanders, Colorado football face gauntlet 2023 schedule vs. TCU, USC, others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade
The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said […] The post Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, makes shocking decision
Kris Jenkins, a potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, has made a shocking decision, opting to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program for the 2023 season. Jenkins revealed his decision in a Twitter post. The Michigan football defensive lineman said the following in a statement, “It has been my goal,...
Lathan Ransom makes Buckeyes decision after CJ Stroud heads for NFL
Ohio State Buckeyes’ Lathan Ransom will not be following in CJ Stroud’s footsteps, instead choosing to remain with the program for his senior year, his father told Columbus Dispatch beat writer Bill Rabinowitz on Monday. The safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead choosing to return to OSU for his senior year. Ransom […] The post Lathan Ransom makes Buckeyes decision after CJ Stroud heads for NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football: Best Pete Golding DC replacements Nick Saban must consider
Alabama football is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide saw former defensive coordinator Pete Golding leave his position and take over the same role for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin. Golding oversaw the Alabama defense for four years prior to his departure. He signed a contract extension in 2021, and […] The post Alabama football: Best Pete Golding DC replacements Nick Saban must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early Titans offseason targets in NFL free agency
With the Tennessee Titans failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the team is now eyeing the 2023 season. In addition to the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could address many of their needs through free agency. The Titans had a solid first half of the […] The post 3 early Titans offseason targets in NFL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Willock Dead at 20: UGA Lineman Dies Hours After Championship Parade
The University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died Sunday morning after a car crash. The driver, Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital. The two died just hours after Georgia celebrated its National Championship victory with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Willock, 20,...
CJ Stroud ends Ohio State speculation with final NFL Draft decision
Amid some inklings that CJ Stroud could potentially return to Columbus for another go around with the Ohio State football program, the Buckeyes star QB has poured cold water on those reports. On Monday, Stroud put an end to the speculation over his future by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, officially announcing his intention […] The post CJ Stroud ends Ohio State speculation with final NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
