White Lotus Stars Confirm Shocking Details About Their Characters' Family
Much like the debut season of HBO's The White Lotus, Season 2 continued to deliver a compelling blend of characters and complicated relational dynamics, leaving some audiences wondering about the characters we said goodbye to in the Season 2 finale weeks ago. One point of contention among audiences is whether Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne's (Meghann Fahy) children resulted from Daphne having an affair with her trainer, with the stars offering up the unexpected confirmation that at least one of their children isn't from Cameron. While a Season 3 of the series has been confirmed, the largely anthological nature of the narrative means it's unknown if any of these characters will return for the next season.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special
It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. As part of this morning's Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.
ComicBook
Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records
If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
ComicBook
Netflix Tweet About Cancelling Shows Resurfaces & the Internet is Having a Field Day
One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches: Annabeth Gish Reveals the Role She Originally Wanted to Play (Exclusive)
In Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Annabeth Gish plays Deirdre Mayfair, the biological mother of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and arguably one of the story's most tragic figures. While much of the AMC series centers around Rowan's story, Deirdre's own is a major part of with viewers being brought into her life as a powerful witch who is unfortunately kept prisoner by her Aunt Carlotta (Beth Grant) in an effort to keep the sinister entity Lasher (Jack Huston) at bay. But while Gish brings Deirdre's tragic tale to life brilliantly in Mayfair Witches, it turns out that there is a different role from the novel it's based on, The Witching Hour, that Gish originally wanted to play back when the novel was first released in the 1990s.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Trailer's Order 66 Flashback
The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped, and naturally fans have been freaking out about every single frame of the new footage. That's not hyperbole: Mandalorian fans have been lighting up social media since the Season 3 trailer arrived during the NFL's Monday Night Football Wild Card game; among the many hashtags that were trending in the wake of the trailer, there was one that was most impressive to see – as it was literally inspired by just one second of footage!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Final Season Clarifies Episode Count
The story of the Survey Corps is preparing to come to an end and with a new trailer for the final episodes of Attack on Titan's last installments, confusion has arisen in the anime community. With Eren Jaeger moving toward getting revenge against the world outside of his island's borders, fans were left wondering how many installments would be left before Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation ended, and some translators have suggested that there might not be as many episodes as you think when it comes to the Scout Regiment's battle against their former friend.
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
ComicBook
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cracks Open the Anime's Most Infamous Prison
In Greek Mythology, Tartarus was a part of the underworld that helmed not just the Titans, but scores of "the wicked" that are sent there to be tortured, though, in My Hero Academia, the establishment might be worse. The prison known as Tartarus houses some of the worst of the worst when it comes to villains looking to overthrow Hero Society, and almost immediately following the conclusion of the War Arc, the villains are wasting little time as the latest installment sees a prison break that will shake the foundation of the earth for Class 1-A and company.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
ComicBook
Dead by Daylight Creators Confirm Leatherface Isn't Leaving
Dead by Daylight players were abuzz last week at the possibility of another Killer, Leatherface, being removed from the game. These concerns stemmed from speculation that the license for using The Texas Chain Saw Massacre content in the game was expiring, but players can rest easy now knowing that's not the case. Developer Behaviour Interactive has confirmed to ComicBook.com that Leatherface (known as "The Cannibal" in Dead by Daylight) isn't going anywhere and is here to stay.
ComicBook
Jonathan Majors Explains Who Kang Is When He Appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors explained who Kang is when the audience meets him in the MCU's upcoming blockbuster. To say there is anticipation around Kang the Conqueror would be putting it mildly. Fandango spoke to the entire cast about their journey into mystery and the villain's actor had plenty to say. There is an internal motivation for this bad guy to escape the Quantum Realm. For Majors, this is the driving factor behind all the conquering and those massive biceps. The star also singled out the isolation at play behind being trapped in the subatomic space. It's not unlike solitary confinement, but Kang is at the controls for everything that happens in his domain. Read what Majors had to say right here.
