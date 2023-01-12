One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.

