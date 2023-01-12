Read full article on original website
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation.” Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trial to open for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A criminal trial is set to start in federal court for a northeastern Kansas man charged with threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. The start of 32-year-old Chase Neill’s trial was to come weeks after a judge concluded evidence of mental illness didn’t mean Neill can’t help his attorney or follow what happens in court. Federal prosecutors argue in court documents that the Lawrence, Kansas, resident developed a fixation on Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner of eastern Kansas. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a use-of-force investigation. Memphis police say Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. Police say officers stopped Nichols, who was Black, due to reckless driving.
FOX 28 Spokane
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici’s communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District since 2012.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
‘You can blame the department of corrections, not us,’ Death row inmate, spiritual advisor sue DOC over religious liberties
In a matter of days, the state is set to execute another death-row inmate. However, now attorneys for the inmate and his spiritual advisor are filing a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, for allegedly trampling on their religious liberties, after the pastor was told he wouldn’t be allowed inside the execution chambers.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:31 p.m. EST
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California is getting more wind, rain and snow, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week. More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity by late morning. Flood warnings have been issued for parts of counties north and south of San Francisco Bay. The tiny Santa Cruz County community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River has been ordered evacuated. A backcountry avalanche warning has been posted for the central Sierra Nevada, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
chickashatoday.com
69 UNIVERSAL ARYAN BROTHERHOOD GANG MEMBERS AND ASSOCIATES CONVICTED DURING MULTI-YEAR INVESTIGATION INTO THEIR DRUG TRAFFICKING OF METHAMPHETAMINE
OKLAHOMA CITY – A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization has resulted in 69 defendants being convicted across multiple state and federal cases. The wrap-up of this investigation and prosecution is announced by United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. Last month, the investigation culminated in the sentencing...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Comments / 1