Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
Janet Danahey parole hearing underway Tuesday
RALEIGH, N.C. — A former UNC Greensboro student convicted of murdering four people could get a second chance. A parole hearing happened Tuesday for Janet Danahey. According to her attorney Don Vaughan, Commissioner Atkinson held this hearing over the phone. Several witnesses presented testimonies on Danahey's behalf including her...
Resolutions for a fraud-free new year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
Papa John's Pizza on E. Cone Blvd in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday, police say. Officers said it happened around 9:49 p.m. at Papa John's on 1015 East Cone Boulevard. Two men walked into the pizza spot with guns and ran off with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators described...
How to handle travel frustrations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all thought the flight travel headaches were over since the holidays were over, but they were not. The FAA did a full ground stop this morning due to tech issues. The halt in flights can cause disruptions to people's vacations and business travels. And often, it's more than an arrival inconvenience; it can cause missed work and vacations, which means people are out of money.
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
Tax Time: The dates you need to know & why your refund may be smaller than last year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It almost feels too soon, but it is time for taxes. The IRS just released all the dates you need to know. The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23, 2023. You can do your taxes before the 23rd, but the IRS won't accept the...
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
Local businesses scramble to manage costs as price of eggs jumps 238%
HIGH POINT, N.C. — With each trip to the grocery store, more and more families are left in sticker shock. Grocery prices are up about 12% over last year with the price of a dozen eggs climbing to $4.25 this week. That's an increase of 238% from just one...
Beyond Sports NC expanding into Forsyth County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinic for underfunded public schools, Beyond Sports NC, is expanding into Forsyth County. They will begin working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County,...
The science behind why it's easier to talk to strangers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever notice two people talking, laughing, and enjoying the conversation to find out that they don't really know each other? That they're practically strangers. That's what Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, talked about this morning. Why does it seem that it's easier to talk to strangers than someone you really know?
Two WSJS radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving flagship station off air
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS. The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station. A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down. The flagship station, AM...
Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
Man arrested for Randolph County road rage shooting, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting into a car during a road rage incident on Friday in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a man with a gun on US 220 business just south of McDowell Road.
Winston-Salem police investigating tower vandalisms at Truth Radio station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two towers were destroyed in Winston-Salem Wednesday, officials say. Winston-Salem police said the towers were reported vandalized at the Truth Radio Station. Truth Radio Station staff members posted on Twitter their service is temporarily down due to vandalism. Police also said the FBI is aware of...
Beeson Dairy Road closed after tree downs power line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beeson Dairy Road is closed after a fallen tree downs a power line in Winston-Salem. East and west bound Beeson Dairy Road is closed at Old Belews Creek Road. The road will be closed until the tree is removed and the road is safe for travel.
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
Woman arrested for making threats to Davidson County School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Emily Jo Edwards on Monday, Jan. 9. for threatening a Davidson County School. Deputies say Edwards made a "screen shot" saying she intended to commit "mass violence" at a Davidson County School. Edwards was charged with one count Making a False...
