WFMY NEWS2

Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Janet Danahey parole hearing underway Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former UNC Greensboro student convicted of murdering four people could get a second chance. A parole hearing happened Tuesday for Janet Danahey. According to her attorney Don Vaughan, Commissioner Atkinson held this hearing over the phone. Several witnesses presented testimonies on Danahey's behalf including her...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to handle travel frustrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all thought the flight travel headaches were over since the holidays were over, but they were not. The FAA did a full ground stop this morning due to tech issues. The halt in flights can cause disruptions to people's vacations and business travels. And often, it's more than an arrival inconvenience; it can cause missed work and vacations, which means people are out of money.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Beyond Sports NC expanding into Forsyth County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinic for underfunded public schools, Beyond Sports NC, is expanding into Forsyth County. They will begin working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The science behind why it's easier to talk to strangers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever notice two people talking, laughing, and enjoying the conversation to find out that they don't really know each other? That they're practically strangers. That's what Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, talked about this morning. Why does it seem that it's easier to talk to strangers than someone you really know?
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

