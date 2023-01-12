Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO