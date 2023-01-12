Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers decode broomcorn millet subgenome gene loss
Polyploidy is prevalent in plants and has played a significant role in the evolution of almost all angiosperm genomes. For example, many domesticated crops are either polyploids (e.g., wheat, coffee, cotton and peanut) or paleopolyploids (e.g., rice, maize, soybean and sorghum). After polyploidization, particularly in allopolyploidy, the subgenomes may reduce potential genetic incompatibilities through rediploidization, a process that involves rapid gene losses. Despite the important role of diploidization in the evolutionary innovation of new genes and new species, the evolutionary forces that drive the diploidization process and their underlying mechanisms remain unclear.
Phys.org
Glassy and reactive: Plants are more dynamic than you think
Is the inside of a plant cell more like a liquid or a solid? While this may sound like an odd question, research carried out at the University of Amsterdam demonstrates it can be either, depending on how much light you shine on it. Chloroplasts within plant cells constitute an active form of matter that undergoes dramatic phase transitions.
Phys.org
Scientists discover secreted protein helps repair and grow muscles
Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that a protein called platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B) is continuously secreted from skeletal muscle cells and helps to repair muscles by encouraging myoblasts (muscle stem cells) to proliferate. Unexpectedly, they found that PDGF-B also helps muscle fibers grow. They confirmed this corresponded to fibers contracting more strongly. Their findings promise game-changing therapies for treating muscular atrophy and injury.
Phys.org
Understanding complex systems like the brain by analyzing the hidden geometry of their networks
A study published in Nature Communications and directed by Professor Carlo Vittorio Cannistraci, Director of the Center for Complex Network Intelligence (CCNI) at the Tsinghua Laboratory of Brain and Intelligence, proposes a fast algorithm to measure the relation between the variables space of an interconnected complex system, its geometry and its navigability, revealing how this can enhance our understanding of brain differences across age and sex.
Phys.org
Ancient chimeras were suction feeders, not shell crushers, new research shows
A rare three-dimensional fossil of an ancient chimera has revealed new clues about the diversity of these creatures in the Carboniferous period, some 300 million years ago. Research led by the Muséum national d'histoire naturelle (MNHN) and the University of Birmingham has shown that an ancient relative of chimeras—jawed vertebrates that are related to sharks and rays—fed by sucking in prey animals underwater.
Phys.org
Lethal pathogen causes widespread biological disruption for frogs, but responses differ by species
A new study by a Western Sydney University researcher has explored a lethal fungal pathogen causing widespread biological disruption for frogs, assessing how responses differ by species across the globe. Published in Functional Ecology, the study looked at the chytrid fungus pathogen which is considered the most devastating single disease...
Phys.org
How the last 12,000 years have shaped what humans are today
While humans have been evolving for millions of years, the past 12,000 years have been among the most dynamic and impactful for the way we live today, according to an anthropologist who organized a special journal feature on the topic in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Our...
Phys.org
Scientists discover potential new method to treat superbug infections
Scientists at University of Galway delved into the issue of antimicrobial resistance—one of the greatest threats to human health—discovering the potential to improve treatment options for superbug MRSA infections using penicillin-type antibiotics that have become ineffective on their own. The research has been published in the journal mBio.
Phys.org
Study finds blowing bubbles are among echidna's tricks to beat the heat
Curtin University research into how echidnas might respond to a warming climate has found clever techniques used by the animal to cope with heat, including blowing bubbles to wet its nose tip, with the moisture then evaporating and cooling its blood. Lead author Dr. Christine Cooper, from Curtin's School of...
Phys.org
Sandia work at the heart of next-generation nuclear reactor
A team of Sandia National Laboratories researchers working on the reactor at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility is testing materials to make the next generation of fusion reactors, in the quest to develop more carbon-free energy sources. These magnetic confinement fusion reactors, called tokamaks, use magnetic fields to shape plasma...
Phys.org
Flashes on the sun could help scientists predict solar flares
In the blazing upper atmosphere of the Sun, a team of scientists have found new clues that could help predict when and where the Sun's next flare might explode. Using data from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, researchers from NorthWest Research Associates, or NWRA, identified small signals in the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, the corona, that can help identify which regions on the Sun are more likely to produce solar flares—energetic bursts of light and particles released from the Sun.
Phys.org
Digital technology found useful to assist toddlers with problem solving
New findings from the University of Houston may reverse some of the prevailing wisdom about the scourge of screen time and digital devices in the hands of young children. The research is the first to focus on a child under three and reveals that while digital technology may bore, distract and confuse them, those are the same emotions that promote creativity and learning.
Phys.org
Bees are exposed to EU's most common weedkiller via wildflower nectar
Bees may be at risk from exposure to glyphosate—an active ingredient in some of the EU's most commonly used weedkillers—via contaminated wildflower nectar, according to new research from Trinity and DCU scientists. Residues of glyphosate have previously been found in nectar and pollen collected by bees foraging on...
Phys.org
Blood stem cells found to not be in charge in an emergency
As long as we are healthy, our body keeps the number of blood and immune cells largely constant. However, any infection or other disorder that increases cell consumption results in cell loss, which must be replaced as quickly as possible to keep the immune system fully functional. During embryonic development,...
Phys.org
Children under 5 at risk of undiagnosed language development issues
Around 1 in 10 Australian children has problems with language development by the time they start school, but the signs aren't always obvious. How can we tell if a child needs assistance?. If a five-year-old is unable to tell a simple story, it may be a sign they have a...
Phys.org
Study reveals relationship between soil nitrogen stable isotope and soil water content across the globe
The natural abundance of soil nitrogen (N) stable isotope (δ15N) is a good proxy indicating the integrative soil N cycling processes and fluxes over a long time scale. However, its spatial patterns around the globe is not well understood. In addition, the association with soil water content (SWC), which is a critical factor regulating soil N cycling process, has been little studied.
Phys.org
Novel nanofiltration membrane shows high efficiency in acidic wastewater treatment
A research group led by Prof. Wan Yinhua from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a novel catalytic template–assisted interfacial polymerization strategy to prepare a highly permeable acid-resistant nanofiltration (NF) membrane for acidic wastewater treatment. This type of membrane shows high...
Phys.org
Two thirds of reef sharks and rays risk extinction: Study
Nearly two thirds of the sharks and rays that live among the world's corals are threatened with extinction, according to new research published Tuesday, with a warning this could further imperil precious reefs. Coral reefs, which harbor at least a quarter of all marine animals and plants, are gravely menaced...
Phys.org
New optical method to verify topological phases in magnetic materials
Topological phases are not restricted to electronic systems. They can also occur in magnetic materials whose properties are described in terms of magnetic waves—or so-called magnons. However, even though scientists have established techniques to generate and read out magnon currents, they have so far been unable to directly ascertain a magnon topological phase.
Phys.org
COVID calculations reveal solution to 30-year-old computer science problem
During the pandemic, many people became amateur mathematicians. How quickly would the number of hospitalized patients rise, and when would herd immunity be achieved? Professional mathematicians were challenged as well, and a researcher at University of Copenhagen became inspired to solve a 30-year-old problem in computer science. The breakthrough has just been published in the Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery.
Comments / 0