Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at January SC event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two high-profile South Carolina supporters — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster — at his first public 2024 presidential campaign event in the early voting state later this month. Trump will be at...
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law by wrongly withholding documents...
