Arizona State

'Born-alive' bill would require care for infants born alive after failed abortion

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

The House of Representatives passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Wednesday, with votes at 220-210. If approved, the legislation would require health practitioners to care for an infant that is born alive after a failed abortion, according to the law.

MORE: House Republicans pass 2 anti-abortion measures
Matt York/AP, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned Parenthood Arizona facility in Tempe, Ariz., June 30, 2022.

In order to become law, the bill would need to be approved in the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden , which is unlikely. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that the bill, along with a second anti-abortion bill, are "doomed in the Senate" and "extreme."

"American women deserve to have their right to healthcare protected, not undermined," Schumer said in a statement.

The vast majority of abortions are performed before the point in pregnancy when a fetus would theoretically survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, only 0.9% of abortion procedures occurred after 21 weeks gestation, the CDC reports.

Failed abortions where infants are born alive are extremely rare. In Minnesota, which tracks those cases, there were over 10,000 abortions performed in 2017 and only three cases where an infant was born alive, according to a department of health report . None subsequently survived.

The second abortion bill passed in the House would condemn violence against facilities, groups and churches opposed to abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending federal protections for abortion rights. Since then , at least 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services.

MORE: 6 months after overturning of Roe v. Wade, what abortion access looks like in America
Thom Bridge/AP, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Protesters fill the Montana state Capitol rotunda in Helena, Mont., on Feb. 11, 2015, during a rally to show support in an attempt to change the Montana Constitution to define life as beginning at conception.

Under the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, health care providers would be required to exercise the same degree of care as would reasonably be provided to a child born alive at the same gestational age and ensure that the child is admitted to a hospital, according to the law. An infant born alive after a failed abortion would be entitled to the protections of that proposed law.

The bill would also impose criminal penalties on health care providers who fail to provide the care. Any health care practitioner or employee with knowledge of a failure to comply with the law would also be required to report it to law enforcement, according to the law.

Both those who do not provide care or fail to report will be subject to a fine, up to five years in prison or both, according to the law.

David Joles/AP - PHOTO: Liz Padilla speaks about how she once was happily pregnant, only to find out that the pregnancy was not viable and then chose to terminate the pregnancy during a hearing, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Minnesota State Office Building in St. Paul, Minn.

The law also states that an individual who kills or attempts to kill an infant who is born alive would be subject to prosecution for murder. However, someone who kills an infant would already be subject to prosecution for murder under existing laws.

Mothers seeking abortion care would not be subject to criminal prosecution, according to the law.

Yet, mothers could bring civil action against health care practitioners or other health care system employees for violating this law. They may seek monetary damages for psychological and physical injuries; statutory damages equal to triple the cost of the abortion; and punitive damages, according to the law.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was introduced by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri.

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was the only Democrat voting with Republicans in support of the bill.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood criticized the bill saying doctors are already required to provide appropriate medical care by law saying that the bill makes up a problem that doesn't exist.

Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - In this file photo taken, June 24, 2022, a person holds a metal coat hanger, a symbol of the reproductive rights movement, with the words "Keep Abortions Safe" outside Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"This bill is deliberately misleading and offensive to pregnant people and the doctors and nurses who provide their care. It is yet another attempt by anti-abortion politicians to spread misinformation as a means to their warped political end: to ban safe and legal abortion," Jacqueline Ayers, the senior vice president of policy, organizing, and campaigns at Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a statement about the bill.

Anti-abortion group National Right to Life Committee praised lawmakers for passing the bill and accused Democrats of attempting to "hijack this common-sense vote to push their agenda of abortion without limit until birth."

"In the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, several states are moving not only to fully legalize abortion up to the moment of birth but also going to great lengths to insulate abortion providers from even the most basic scrutiny. Against this backdrop, there is renewed urgency to pass The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," Right to Life said in a statement .

ABC News' Nicole Wetsman contributed to this report.

Comments / 329

Annette Eliason
4d ago

Not tending to an infant that survives an abortion is evil. If the baby survives an abortion, how can anyone say it’s really not a living breathing person??

Pamela Krosp Gannon
4d ago

So Schumer thinks taking medical and humane treatment of a born alive human infant is “extreme”! This man and all the others that didn’t vote for this bill are evil. What’s wrong with these idiots? Maybe they aren’t aware of what happens to these tiny infants. The babies are allowed to slowly die alone in a cold metal pan without even human contact or warmth! Read some of the reports on infants born from abortion.

omi.
4d ago

What’s this obsession republicans have with our uterus. Isn’t this already law? How about that same obsession for children who are already here. Y’all really care ? Stuuuppps

Related
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
Vice

Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
