Cincinnati, OH

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Centre Daily

Each room looks ‘like a different night club?’ See the $17M Nashville condo for sale

You never really know what’s going on inside someone’s home, and there’s no better example of that than this residence on the real estate market in Nashville, Tennessee. The 11-bedroom, 11-bathroom building, which is listed as a condominium, has a pretty wild theme running through its 13,909-square-footage. Only thing is, you can’t really nail down what exactly the theme is — nightclub chic? Music city fabulous? Whatever it is, it’s listed for $16.78 million.
NASHVILLE, TN

