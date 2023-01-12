Read full article on original website
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Centre Daily
Each room looks ‘like a different night club?’ See the $17M Nashville condo for sale
You never really know what’s going on inside someone’s home, and there’s no better example of that than this residence on the real estate market in Nashville, Tennessee. The 11-bedroom, 11-bathroom building, which is listed as a condominium, has a pretty wild theme running through its 13,909-square-footage. Only thing is, you can’t really nail down what exactly the theme is — nightclub chic? Music city fabulous? Whatever it is, it’s listed for $16.78 million.
Centre Daily
Creepy fish ‘outta the depths from hell’ washes up on Texas shore. What is it?
It’s not a sandworm from “Tremors” or “Beetlejuice” found washed up along a Texas shore, but rather a real fish with some creepy characteristics. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos of the sea creature on the Facebook group Bolivar Beachcombers, used by beach visitors at Galveston Bay to share their findings.
